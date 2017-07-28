President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

According to a release, the rally will be on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017, at 7:00 PM. President Trump will hold the event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

People can register to attend the rally by clicking here.

President Trump last appeared in West Virginia on Monday, July 24th, 2017, giving a speech at the National Boy Scout Jamboree at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, WV.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

    President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

    Friday, July 28 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-28 16:06:11 GMT

    President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

    President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

  • House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:31:38 GMT

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

  • Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

  • Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:46:36 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.