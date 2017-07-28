FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received.

When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to 911, stated that his children were inside of the residence and that he had heard them screaming earlier.

Deputies were able to determine that this individual was extremely impaired due to the apparent abuse of one or more controlled substances.

When deputies entered the residence, deputies found six children under the age of twelve inside. They also found an adult female sleeping on a couch in this residence.

When deputies woke the adult female, they were able to determine that she was also extremely impaired due to the apparent abuse of one or more controlled substances.

Deputies also found that the living conditions in this residence were extremely unsanitary and dangerous for younger children.

They then contacted Child Protective Services to have these children removed from the home.

Ricky Crouse, Jr., age 29, of Thurmond and his girlfriend, Cammie L. Carr, age 28, of this same address were both arrested and charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

"If adults choose to abuse controlled substances within their own homes and live in filthy and unsanitary conditions, that is their choice," said Sheriff Fridley. "Exposing young children to the dangers inherent in this lifestyle is unacceptable, however."

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

