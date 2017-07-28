Restaurant Chain to Arrive in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A new restaurant chain is arriving in Putnam County!

According to a release, Jersey Mike’s, has leased space at the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley.

The 1,677-square-foot fast-casual sub and sandwich restaurant will be located near the I-64 and WV 34 interchange (Exit 39) next to Anytime Fitness and is expected to open this Fall.

Four-S Development is the landlord for the 18,000-square-foot center where the new sub shop will reside.

T.J. Summers, Four-S Development’s manager, negotiated the lease.

“Jersey Mike’s presence is growing throughout the United States and this will be West Virginia’s first Jersey Mike’s location,” Summers said. “This operator is extremely excited about opening in this location due in part to the shopping center’s visibility and accessibility and Putnam County’s strong demographics. Jersey Mike’s high-quality, affordable menu options are a great fit for the Liberty Square Shopping Center and we have no doubt this new location will complement the existing tenants and provide a new dining alternative for the community.”