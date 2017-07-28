Promoting West Virginia Tourism; Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

Wild and Wonderful West Virginia sure lives up to its reputation, but could the state be doing even more to increase the tourism industry? This Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics" we'll take a look at that issue. Tourism leaders say the advantage is that out-of-state visitors could leave a lot more of their money, in our state.

"You're counting what people spend, not just the number of people that come into the state. But it's a great part of our economy. People come in, they spend there money, have a great time and hopefully come back again and again. And then we don’t have to pay for their education or their roads or any of the those things that governments do," said Alisa Bailey, President of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

This year Governor Justice requested 12 million dollars to promote tourism, but the legislature only funded 5 million dollars - the same level as last year. Meantime, some tourism sectors are growing here. Nine West Virginia restaurants were recently awarded the prestigious Wine Spectator Magazine awards:

Q: "Is there such a thing as a 'foodie tourist?'"

"There absolutely is. Not only is it a thing, but culinary tourism is now the fastest growing segment of travel. They are calling it a mega-trend because it's grown so much, so quickly," said Steven Keith, "The Food Guy" from the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

We'll also talk about West Virginia's booming recreational tourism sector.

"The bottom line, tourism is big business for the Mountain State. We're talking about it Sunday on, 'Inside West Virginia Politics.'" said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.