Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep.

For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized.

Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life.

Tawny Coates, Zoey’s owner, said her family had been through a very hard time over the past year. Her husband robbed a bank, the family lost their home after he went to prison, and then the family dog got ill.

“This felt like a final stab.” Tawny Coates said. “Like it was just one too many things. I knew it was going to be what pushed my kids to their breaking point.”

On November 29, 2016, Coates asked her father to do what she could not: take Zoey to Bayview Animal Hospital in Farmington to be euthanized.

Six months later, she thought her family was ready for a new dog just like Zoey.

“I knew we wanted a boxer,” Tawny Coates said. “I knew a boxer would help my son heal.”

She started looking online and came across a rescue page for boxers. It was there, in the photos, that she saw an image she will never forget.

“I see the Boxer Town rescue page and I’m like, ‘That looks like my dog.’ Then I thought, ‘I’m crazy,’ but I click on it anyway and zoom in and say, ‘No, that’s my dog!'” Coates said.

But it couldn’t be, could it? Zoey had been euthanized and Coates had the paperwork to prove it: a receipt for $215 for euthanasia and cremation, Zoey’s medical record, which lists euthanasia, and even a sympathy card from the staff at the clinic.

To figure out how this happened, KSL Investigators sat down with Dr. Mary Smart. She’s the vet Zoey was brought in to see.

“From my interaction with Mr. Coates, it seemed pretty obvious to me that they didn’t want the dog,” Smart said.

Here’s where it gets tricky. Smart said she told Coates’ father, Larry, that Zoey did not need to be euthanized.

“In my professional opinion, this was a dog that had years to live and I didn’t want to put the dog down,” Smart said. “I was trying to save its life.”

Smart said she discussed other options that could save Zoey. Surgery, medication, or even “do nothing,” but let the dog live.

“Did he seem open to any of your suggestions?” asked KSL TV’s Mike Headrick.

“No, no,” Smart said. “He kept repeating that he wanted to put the dog down.”

Larry Coates told a different story and called Smart’s explanation a “complete falsehood.” He said he did take Zoey in to be euthanized, but claims he was never given any other options that would have saved the dog’s life.

“Why didn’t you call the family?” asked Headrick.

“I screwed up,” Smart said. “I should have called the family. Had I any inkling that they might at all be interested in having the dog back, I would have for sure called. But after my conversation with Mr. Coates, it just seemed very obvious to me that they didn’t want the dog.”

The big question for some might be: Did the vet do the right thing?

“A pet is legally classified as someone’s property,” said Allen. “As veterinarians, we’re obligated to follow what we agree to do with that quote, property.”

“As much as we are in this profession for the love of the animals, we need to make sure we’re not putting just what we think is best for the animal above the owners and the humans involved in the equation as well,” Allen said.

In the end, the Coates family did get their dog back. No official complaint has been filed against the vet.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

  • Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties

    Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:52:42 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...

  • Man Arrested After Thousands Taken from Power Park

    Man Arrested After Thousands Taken from Power Park

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:28:05 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw.  Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston.  Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw.  Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston.  Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:23:36 GMT

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.