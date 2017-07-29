Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding

Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. 

Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. 

The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and the West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to aid and assist in any way." 

According to Marion County 911, rescue crews are evacuating residents of Mannington to North Marion High School. 

The West Virginia Division of Highways also has maintenance crews dispatched for rock slides and other roads damaged by flooding. Bridge inspectors are also on standby to inspect structures as the water recedes. 

DOH crews are responding to incidents in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties. 

