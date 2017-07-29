Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A series of suspicious fires have plagued a Kanawha County community.

According to the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, three blazes occurred in the town within a twenty-four hour period.

The first blaze was reported around 3 a.m. Friday, with the other fires being reported around 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

The fire department says that the blazes are considered suspicious, with all three fires taking place at vacant flooded buildings, including one building that was planned to be rebuilt. 

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fires.

Local law enforcement, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office, as well as the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are investigating this case.

We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:00:58 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • 2 Car Accident Causes Traffic Delays On Charleston's West Side

    2 Car Accident Causes Traffic Delays On Charleston's West Side

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:15:17 GMT
    Dispatchers with 911 received a call of a two car accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Charleston's west side. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee St. and Tennessee Ave. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Parties involved were checked out on scene by medics,  but no one was transported. Stay with WOWK 13 News for the latest in what's happening in your neck of the woods.
    Dispatchers with 911 received a call of a two car accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Charleston's west side. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee St. and Tennessee Ave. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Parties involved were checked out on scene by medics,  but no one was transported. Stay with WOWK 13 News for the latest in what's happening in your neck of the woods.

  • Update: The Woman Who Was Set On Fire In Charleston Has Died

    Update: The Woman Who Was Set On Fire In Charleston Has Died

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:42:01 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:56:00 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...

  • Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:00:58 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.