Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.
Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.
Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission. Armstrong, a Wapakoneta native, became the first person to step onto the moon’s surface in 1969.
Police say the value of the replica cannot be determined.
The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Wapakoneta police in investigating the theft.
Saturday, July 29 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:42:45 GMT
PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter’s standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...
Saturday, July 29 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 22:35:58 GMT
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, ...
Saturday, July 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:56:00 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
Saturday, July 29 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:40:45 GMT
DALLAS (AP) -- A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field. Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance. Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear o...
Saturday, July 29 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:20:19 GMT
Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...
Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
(CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
Friday, July 28 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:52:42 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
Friday, July 28 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:28:05 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw. Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston. Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
(CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
Friday, July 28 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:52:42 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
Friday, July 28 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:04:15 GMT
Ricky Crouse Jr.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
Saturday, July 29 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:20:19 GMT
Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...
Saturday, July 29 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:10:12 GMT
MGN Online
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
