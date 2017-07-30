Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Pa - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Patrol Agents

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine. The teen died two hours later.

Cruz Marecelino Velazquez Acevedo, 16, of Tijuana was stopped and questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers Valerie Baird and Adrian Perallon in November 2013 after he entered the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Velasquez was carrying a backpack containing two bottles of an amber-colored liquid, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The agents took the bottles out of his backpack and asked what it was. Velasquez told the agents it was “liquid juice.”

In the video, it seems the two officers are gesturing for the teen to drink from the bottle to prove he wasn’t carrying a controlled substance. He takes a sip.

Velasquez then moves on to a second inspection where he is asked to drink from the bottles again. He hesitates for a moment, then takes two drinks from one bottle, and then another two drinks from the second bottle as the officers smile. Then a drug-sniffing K-9 approaches the teenager and detected the drug.

Velasquez was detained shortly after was later seen “screaming in pain and clenching his fist,” according to NBC Los Angeles. He was transported to the hospital and died from heart failure two hours after he was stopped.

A lawsuit filed by the teenager’s family claims the agents “coerced and intimidated Cruz into taking a big sip from one of the bottles.” A previous Medical Examiner report said Velazquez voluntarily took a sip.

“It’s true that Cruz was doing something that was against the law. And that he did not have to be doing. That’s a fact,” Gene Iredale, a family attorney told NBC San Diego. “It’s also true that they did not point their guns at him or physically threaten him but in a social context in which this occurred, they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Both Baird and Perallon have not been punished and remain employed, according to ABC News.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Patrol Agents

    Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Patrol Agents

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-30 16:33:41 GMT

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine. 

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine. 

  • Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public

    Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:21:38 GMT
    Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...
    Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...

  • North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home

    North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:42:45 GMT
    PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter’s standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...
    PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter’s standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Patrol Agents

    Mexican Teen Drinks Fatal Liquid Meth In Front Of U.S. Border Patrol Agents

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-30 16:33:41 GMT

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine. 

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine. 

  • Escaped Inmate Kidnaps Warden's Stepdaughter,18, Stabs Her To Death

    Escaped Inmate Kidnaps Warden's Stepdaughter,18, Stabs Her To Death

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-07-30 17:11:56 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. 

    BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. 

  • Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:56:00 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.