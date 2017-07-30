Two Captured After Inmates Escape Boyd County Prison - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Captured After Inmates Escape Boyd County Prison

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 7/31/2017 11:52 a.m.

Sheriff Woods with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that two inmates have been apprehended after escaping Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Woods, Zachary King and Jeremie Deboard were arrested by the Flatwoods Police Department in Flatwoods, KY yesterday.

Four inmates escaped early Sunday morning from the Boyd County Detention Center. 

Officials say they escaped through an emergency fire exit. 

Police are still searching for Timothy Bates and Robert Rains. 

If you have any information on the remaining escapees, contact 911 or the Boyd County Detention Center at (606) 739-4224.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities are searching for four men they say escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

The men they are looking are Timothy Bates, Zachary King, Robert Rains, and Jeremie Deboard.

All 4 men are said to be from the Ashland, Kentucky area.

Officers with the jail say the inmates appeared to  escaped through a pipe chase, broke through into a mop closet into a part of the jail that isn't secured, and went out an emergency fire exit.

The men were incarcerated on drug related charges and are not wanted or convicted of any violent crimes.

If you have any information you are asked to call  911 or the Boyd County Detention Center at 606-739-4224, option 1, ext. 264 (booking).

We will update with the latest developments here on Tristateupdate.com.

