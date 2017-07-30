Northern West Virginia Works To Clear Roads After Flooding - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Northern West Virginia Works To Clear Roads After Flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia highway crews are assessing damage to roads and bridges following severe floods.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Carrie Jones says in a news release that maintenance crews will focus on clearing mud slides and downed trees in northern West Virginia.

Jones says all or parts of more than 20 roads in nine counties either are closed or damaged.
 

