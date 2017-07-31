Ashland Police Searching for Shoplifting Suspect - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ashland Police Searching for Shoplifting Suspect

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - The Ashland Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to a grocery store shoplifting.

According to police, the suspect had two small children, one boy and one girl, during the alleged theft. 

He was seen leaving the store in a light blue Honda car with license plates registered in Ohio. 

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the Silent Witness line at at (606) 329-1771, or contact Officer Porter at (606) 327-2020. 

