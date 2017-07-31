Police investigate suspicious death in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday.

According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road.

At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.