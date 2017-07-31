Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 8/1/17 @ 4:30 p.m.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim of a suspicious death in Gallia County, Ohio.

Robert R. Thivener, 68, was found deceased at his residence on East Bethel Church Road during the late hours of July 30, 2017.

James Drummond Jr. has been apprehended as a suspect in the case.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the suspicious death.

UPDATE: 7/31/17 @ 9:15 p.m.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office reports that James Drummond Jr. has been apprehended.

UPDATE: 7/31/17 @ 8:15 p.m.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, a man is wanted in relation to a suspicious death that occurred in the county over the weekend.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of James Allen “Jamie” Drummond Jr.

Drummond was last seen in the area of the 900 Block of Second Avenue in the City of Gallipolis.

He is described as wearing a lime green cut off t-shirt and black shorts, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Drummond is further described as having a “mohawk” style haircut.

At this time the office, along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation considers Mr. Drummond a person of interest in this investigation and we are encouraging anyone with information regarding Mr. Drummond’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately with details regarding where the office can locate him.

ORIGINAL: 7/31/17 @ 1:30 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday.

According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road.

At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

