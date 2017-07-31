Update: Person of Interest in Suspicious Gallia County Death Apprehended

UPDATE: 7/31/17 @ 9:15 p.m.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office reports that James Drummond Jr. has been apprehended.

UPDATE: 7/31/17 @ 8:15 p.m.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, a man is wanted in relation to a suspicious death that occurred in the county over the weekend.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of James Allen “Jamie” Drummond Jr.

Drummond was last seen in the area of the 900 Block of Second Avenue in the City of Gallipolis.

He is described as wearing a lime green cut off t-shirt and black shorts, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Drummond is further described as having a “mohawk” style haircut.

At this time the office, along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation considers Mr. Drummond a person of interest in this investigation and we are encouraging anyone with information regarding Mr. Drummond’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately with details regarding where the office can locate him.

ORIGINAL: 7/31/17 @ 1:30 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday.

According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road.

At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.