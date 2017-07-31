International Women's Pageant Coming to Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

International Women's Pageant Coming to Charleston

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The city of Charleston will be welcoming more than 140 guests from all around the globe when the Miss and Miss Teen International Pageants kick off this week.

The International Pageant system goes back nearly 30 years of showcasing women's achievements.

The events, which were previously held in Jacksonville, FL last year, are expected to have an economic impact of $1.5 million, according to the Charleston West Virginia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

You can check out a listing of featured events below:

Miss Teen and Miss International Schedules 
 
Tuesday, Aug. 1
9:30 a.m. - A Royal Event: Princess Day at the Library
12 p.m. - Lunch, Ice Cream Social and Workshops, Boys & Girls Club, 301 Tennessee Avenue
2 p.m. - Beach Volleyball and Paddle Boarding, Magic Island
6 p.m. - Fashion Show, Mi Cocina de Amor, 711 Bigley Avenue
 
Thursday, Aug. 3
1 p.m. - Miss Teen rehearsal, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
6 p.m. - Miss International 2016 Amanda Moreno will sign autographs before throwing out first pitch at the West Virginia Power game (6:40 p.m.)
7:30 p.m. - Miss Teen Preliminary Competition, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
 
Friday, Aug. 4 
7:30 p.m. - Miss Preliminary Competition, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
 
Saturday, Aug. 5
1 p.m. - Miss Teen and Miss rehearsal, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
7:30 p.m. - International Pageant final competitions for Miss and Miss Teen, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
11 p.m. - Coronation Ball, Charleston Marriott Town Center


Mrs. International Pageant Schedule 
 
Tuesday, Aug. 8
8:15 a.m. - Breakfast and tour, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive
10:30 a.m. - Tea with First Lady Cathy Justice, Governor’s Mansion
1:30-3:30 p.m. - Uncork & Create, 901 Quarrier Street
 
Thursday, Aug. 10
5 p.m. - Business After Hours Red Carpet Gala and Silent Auction, Charleston Marriott Town Center, Salons A-D
 
Friday, Aug. 11
7:30 p.m. - Mrs. International preliminary competition begins, West Virginia Culture Center
 
Saturday, Aug. 12
1 p.m. - Rehearsal, West Virginia Culture Center
7:30 p.m. - Mrs. International final competition begins
11 p.m. - Coronation Ball, Grand Hall, West Virginia Culture Center

