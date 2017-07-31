White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, resigns - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, resigns

Posted: Updated:

CBS News reports that President Trump has removed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci from his position after being employed for 10 days, according to the New York Times.

This comes on the same day that President Trump's new Chief of Staff, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, was sworn into his new position.

