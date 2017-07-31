Former Marshall University Player Pleads Guilty to Charges of Battery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing. Steward Butler entered the plea to the misdemeanors Monday in Cabell County Circuit Court. His trial was scheduled to start Tuesday. Sentencing is set for Sept. 25. He faces up to a year in jail on each count. Butler was accused of punching the men and shouting homophobic slurs at them in Huntington in April 2015. ...

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing. Steward Butler entered the plea to the misdemeanors Monday in Cabell County Circuit Court. His trial was scheduled to start Tuesday. Sentencing is set for Sept. 25. He faces up to a year in jail on each count. Butler was accused of punching the men and shouting homophobic slurs at them in Huntington in April 2015. ...