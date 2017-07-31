Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old

More News More>>

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they'd been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The city of Charleston will be welcoming more than 140 guests from all around the globe when the Miss and Miss Teen International Pageants kick off this week. The International Pageant system goes back nearly 30 years of showcasing women's achievements. The events, which were previously held in Jacksonville, FL last year, are expected to have an economic impact of $1.5 million, according to the Charleston West Virginia Convention & Visitors Bure...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.

The annual Drums Across the Tri State show will bring the sounds of drums and bugles to Charleston's Laidley Field once again. Six of the top world class drum and bugle corps will perform in a competition starting at 7:30 Monday night. The groups tour thousands of miles and hold an annual championship in Indianapolis in mid August. All the performers are 21 or younger and there are even a few from our area in various groups this season.

Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...