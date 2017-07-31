West Virginia Preparing for Second President Trump Visit in 10 Days

Democrats and Republicans want more White House help on drug addiction crisis in WV.

They are getting ready to roll out the red carpet in Huntington. Cabell County will be welcoming a visit from President Trump at the Big Sandy Super Store Arena on Thursday night. It is the President's second Mountain State visit in the span of ten days, and even some Cabell County Democrats say that's a good thing.

"I hope he takes the politics out of it and is coming for the people's sake to try to find us jobs and help the economic development status of Huntington and West Virginia," said Commissioner Bob Bailey, Chairman, Cabell Co, Democratic Party.

An uptick in the state's economy, might be a reason.

"For him to come twice in two weeks, its shows the approval rating that he has here; the excitement that people have for him; he's helped the coal industry," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

There's one issue where Democrats and Republicans agree. It's that there needs to be bipartisan focus on getting the White House to help with the state's deadly drug epidemic.

"We are fighting this drug problem. I've been fighting it personally since 1980 when I was elected Sheriff. And it just continues to get worse," said Commissioner Bailey, Cabell County's top Democrat.

Republican Del. Walters said, "We need to make sure he hears our opioid problem, and how the fed can continue to help us in any and every they can."

The President is visiting West Virginia after a controversial White House staff shake up.

"There's an old strategy in politics when you are having trouble on the national stage. Travel to somewhere where you are still very popular, and change the topic of conversation. That may explain the back-to-back Trump visits to West Virginia," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.