Skyrocketing Naloxone Costs & Increasing OD Calls are Costing Ambulance Authorities

KANAWHA COUNTY- Shocking numbers released to 13 News show county ambulance authorities are left bearing the cost of West Virginia's opioid epidemic. More overdoses are happening each year and the cost of the overdose-reversal drug has shot up in the past two years. Emergency responders are stuck between a rock and a hard place- they want to provide lifesaving medication to anyone who needs it, but doing so is forcing them to make cuts elsewhere.

Kanawha County's emergency responders are expecting to spend almost 600 hours this year giving lifesaving care to drug abusers.

"We don't stop running the shortness of breath patient that's got emphysema that's been smoking for years, knowing that they're going to go there. We don't say "no you can't have any more oxygen" as a society. We literally treat the patient for what they're doing," Wayne Harmon explained. Harmon is Kanawha County Ambulance Authority's Chief of Operations.

This year Harmon expects to spend about $220,000 on overdoses calls, in part due to the 140% increase in naloxone costs over the past 2 years.

Congressman Evan Jenkins says he doesn't want drug companies profiting off the state's opioid crisis.

"I want to make sure we don't have profiteering, I want to make sure we don't have a manufacturer/a drug company seizing off a situation simply from a profiteering mentality," Representative Jenkins said.

The increasing cost of narcan, and increasing number of overdose calls, have forced Kanawha County to make cuts other places.

"It takes away from our employee's raises, it takes away from buying new ambulance, buying new equipment, because we have to shift our costs to buying this more expensive medicine now," Harmon told 13 News.

Congressman Jenkins says he'll be checking in with federal leaders to ensure emergency crews aren't being exploited.

"I've met with the DEA, I've met with the FBI, I've met with a number of federal entities that are involved both from a health care and a law enforcement standpoint. I want to make sure drug companies are held accountable," Jenkins said.

13 News met up with Congressman Jenkins as he helped host a roundtable discussion on treating babies born addicted to drugs. OBGYN and ER doctors weighed in on the barriers their facing in combating the problem. The Congressman says he will be taking the concerns back to Washington.