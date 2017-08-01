Report: West Virginia has 3rd-worst school system in US - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Report: West Virginia has 3rd-worst school system in US

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) — An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.

The analysis by WalletHub looked at the school systems in each state and compared 21 measures of quality and safety, officials with the site said.

Source: WalletHub

In the metric of bullying incidence rate, West Virginia ranked as the 3rd highest.

The analysis found Massachusetts was the top state with Louisiana ranking 51st. Kentucky ranked 27th and Ohio 23rd.

West Virginia is also ranked as 17th in spending, causing them to be classified as a high spending and weak school system.

Source: WalletHub

Read the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: CPS didn’t call back about baby in car weeks before death

    Police: CPS didn’t call back about baby in car weeks before death

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:16 AM EDT2017-08-01 13:16:13 GMT

    A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.

    A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.

  • Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:06:06 GMT
    WV State Fire Marshal's OfficeWV State Fire Marshal's Office

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Report: West Virginia has 3rd-worst school system in US

    Report: West Virginia has 3rd-worst school system in US

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-08-01 13:20:24 GMT

    An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US. 

    An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.