Report: West Virginia has 3rd-worst school system in US

CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) — An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.

The analysis by WalletHub looked at the school systems in each state and compared 21 measures of quality and safety, officials with the site said.

In the metric of bullying incidence rate, West Virginia ranked as the 3rd highest.

The analysis found Massachusetts was the top state with Louisiana ranking 51st. Kentucky ranked 27th and Ohio 23rd.

West Virginia is also ranked as 17th in spending, causing them to be classified as a high spending and weak school system.

Read the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/