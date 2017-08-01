Police: CPS didn’t call back about baby in car weeks before death

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.

According to the police report obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety turned the 5-month-old back over to his mom after the incident outside a Family Video store, in part because “CPS never recontacted” them.

Sixteen days later, Noah Johnson was dead, allegedly due to his mom’s intentional neglect. His mother, Lovily Johnson, is now charged with murder and child abuse.

Shortly before 11 p.m. July 3, a caller reported a crying baby left alone in a vehicle for “over” 30 minutes. When police responded to the parking lot of Family Video at 3556 Byron Center Ave. SW, they “discovered a baby in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle in a rear-facing car seat.”

“The vehicle’s driver and passenger side windows were rolled down a few inches and the vehicle was unlocked. The keys were not in the vehicle and the vehicle was not running,” Officer Jake Terpstra wrote in his report.

Police also found suspected marijuana and various pot paraphernalia in the vehicle.

When Noah’s mom came out of the store with her boyfriend, police reported that “she did not appear to care that the child was in the vehicle alone and unsupervised and she kept defending why she needed to rent multiple DVD’s.”

A sergeant on scene called CPS and advised the agency of the situation. He reported that CPS told him it would “contact (police) back shortly with their recommendation.”

“After nearly an hour of waiting, CPS did not call us back,” Terpstra wrote.

Police had cuffed Johnson because Kentwood had a warrant out for her arrest on a probation violation connected to an embezzlement case.

“Since CPS never re-contacted us and we had nobody to come pick up the child, Kentwood PD advised us to … release Lovily on the warrant,” continued the report.

Wyoming police told Johnson they would seek charges for child neglect against her.

“(Noah) was turned back over to his mother,” Terpstra wrote.

When Target 8 reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CPS, Monday, the agency said that it couldn’t discuss the specifics of the case, However, a spokesperson did say that whenever CPS gets a call, it assigns a case worker — but a case worker may not always available to respond immediately. CPS also said it relies on law enforcement to remove children from dangerous situations, which police can do under Michigan law.

Wyoming police stated Noah didn’t appear to have been harmed in the incident and that officers would not have allowed him to remain in his mother’s care if he was in immediate danger.

Statement from Wyoming DPS Lt. Mark Easterly:

“Like so many in our community, members of Wyoming Department of Public Safety were deeply saddened by the tragic death of Noah Johnson. Our responding officers, who are all parents, followed long-established child safety protocols in responding to the July 3 incident, including considering the time of day (10:30 p.m.), the ambient air temperature at that point of the evening and that the child did not appear to have been harmed during those minutes. Following protocol, our officers then contacted Child Protective Services. “Our officers responded to the situation at hand with the best available information available to them at the time. Had the child been in immediate danger, he would not have been released to his mother. The only person responsible for Noah’s death is the person who did not feed the child, who failed to give him any liquids, and who left the child sitting unattended and strapped in a car seat in a sweltering room for close to 48 hours. That person was the child’s mother, Lovily Johnson, which has (sic) confirmed by the medical examiner’s report. She is currently awaiting trial for his murder.”

Statements from DHHS: