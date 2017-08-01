Father being attacked by rooster accidentally shoots, kills 10-year-old son

A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip containers.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.
An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.
