Woman claims mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach

According to the post, her mother was airlifted to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed one person and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
