Police: Girl's dog bites man, stops attempted abduction

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted in Virginia.

Prince William County police said in a statement on Facebook that a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog when an unknown man grabbed her arm on Wednesday afternoon in Woodbridge. The girl was not injured in the incident.

Prince William County police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok says the dog bit the man, causing him to release the girl and run away.

Authorities say they searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

