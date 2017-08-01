Vehicle hits, injures 12-year-old girl crossing road in Ohio

Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ... GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect WV State Fire Marshal's Office A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A Pedestrian Was Struck In Kanawha City Sunday Evening Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.

Northern West Virginia Works To Clear Roads After Flooding MGN Online. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia highway crews are assessing damage to roads and bridges following severe floods. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Carrie Jones says in a news release that maintenance crews will focus on clearing mud slides and downed trees in northern West Virginia. Jones says all or parts of more than 20 roads in nine counties either are closed or damaged.

2 Car Accident Causes Traffic Delays On Charleston's West Side Dispatchers with 911 received a call of a two car accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Charleston's west side. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee St. and Tennessee Ave. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Parties involved were checked out on scene by medics, but no one was transported. Stay with WOWK 13 News for the latest in what's happening in your neck of the woods.

AG Warns of Grandparent Scam After Two West Virginians Lose $200,000 CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a new version of the notorious grandparent scam, a disturbing twist already responsible for two West Virginians losing more than $200,000. Both victims received a call from a man pretending to be their grandson. The caller, following the usual script, claims to have been arrested and in need of bail money. However, in the new twist he gives the phone to a so-called attorney and requests that ...

Deputies Investigating After Vehicle Rolls into Creek, Driver Flees KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Kanawha State Forest Drive is closed after a vehicle overturned and struck a pole. Dispatchers say the wreck was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest Drive at Cane Fork Road. They say a vehicle overturned into a creek in that area. Before rolling into the creek, the vehicle took out a pole, knocking out power to residents in the area. Less than 100 customers are affected by the outage. Power restoration is estimated at around 11:...