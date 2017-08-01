Vehicle hits, injures 12-year-old girl crossing road in Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle hits, injures 12-year-old girl crossing road in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured when a vehicle struck her as she was attempting to cross a road in central Ohio.
    
A release from the patrol's Marion post says the girl was struck about 7:30 Monday in the Marion County crash. The patrol says a 48-year-old man was driving on a county road when his vehicle hit the girl. Authorities say the girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The patrol didn't immediately release her name or condition
    
Troopers say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The patrol says investigators do not suspect speed, alcohol, drugs or driver distractions were factors in the crash.
    
The crash in the county about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Columbus remains under investigation.

