MTV’s iconic ‘Moon Man’ replaced by gender neutral statue

Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage. Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!" The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET'-uh), who lives at the ranch with her famil...

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

Congressman introduces bill allowing drug testing for unemployment insurance (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Georgia Congressman Earl "Buddy" Carter has introduced legislation that would allow states to conduct drug tests for Unemployment Insurance applicants. The Ensuring Quality in the Unemployment Insurance Program (EQUIP) Act was introduced by Carter on July 20, and would allow states to require anyone receiving Unemployment benefits insurance to take a substance abuse risk assessment. "The Unemployment Insurance program is an important...

Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old Pixabay COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they'd been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...

International Women's Pageant Coming to Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The city of Charleston will be welcoming more than 140 guests from all around the globe when the Miss and Miss Teen International Pageants kick off this week. The International Pageant system goes back nearly 30 years of showcasing women's achievements. The events, which were previously held in Jacksonville, FL last year, are expected to have an economic impact of $1.5 million, according to the Charleston West Virginia Convention & Visitors Bure...

Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial MGN Online COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing. COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.