MTV's iconic 'Moon Man' replaced by gender neutral statue

The "Moon Man" award statue, redesigned by Jeremy Scott, appears back stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) The "Moon Man" award statue, redesigned by Jeremy Scott, appears back stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WKRG) — MTV is making sweeping changes to the network’s Video Music Awards including renaming the iconic “Moon Man” trophy.

“Why should it be a man,” MTV President Chris McCarthy told the New York Times. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

The famous astronaut figure planting an MTV flag on the moon will now be called a “moon person.”

MTV is also eliminating gender specific awards categories at the upcoming VMAs. The network replaced Best Female Video and Best Male Video with the New Artist of the Year award.

