St. Albans Street Shut Down Following Pursuit

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
ST. ALBANS (WOWK) - At least one person has been detained, and two others were injured after a pursuit led to a crash in St. Albans Tuesday.

The pursuit was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Walnut Street in St. Albans.

It is not clear what caused the pursuit, but the vehicle involved crash into another vehicle.

One person was detained, and two people were injured as a result of the crash.

The St. Albans Police Department responded to the pursuit. Walnut Street is shut down in St. Albans.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

