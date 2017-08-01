Update: I-64 Reopens Following 3 Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: 8/1/17 @ 6:15 p.m.

All lanes of I-64 have reopened near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge following a three vehicle crash.

ORIGINAL: 8/1/17 @ 5:30 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge at mile marker 45 after a crash.

Dispatchers say that three vehicles are involved in total.

Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries received as a result of the wreck, but advise that no injuries appear serious at this time.

The Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash.

