West Virginia Economy Suddenly Growing Fast; But Will it Last? - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Economy Suddenly Growing Fast; But Will it Last?

Posted: Updated:
West Virginia has 2nd highest state economic growth rate. West Virginia has 2nd highest state economic growth rate.
Coal production is up 31% in West Virginia over last year. Coal production is up 31% in West Virginia over last year.
Only Texas has a higher state GDP growth than WV. Only Texas has a higher state GDP growth than WV.

It's no secret that more construction is going on in West Virginia; and there's been a sharp increase in coal production as well. For those two reasons and more, West Virginia has now recorded the second highest increase in gross domestic project of any state in the nation. With 3-percent growth in the Mountain State, only Texas ranks higher.

"And having a growing GDP means our economy is growing. It means we're going to be putting more people to work. It means we're going to have more tax revenue coming in, to pay for the things we need in this state," said Steve Roberts, President, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

And while big business is up, there is still concern the state economy is fragile. Some lawmakers want to create more opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs especially in communities that are rebuilding.

"At the state level, we need tax reform. We need to change the way that we tax small business, so they can be encouraged to create jobs," said Del. Joshua Higginbotham, (R) Putnam.

The lingering question remains: Is the current uptick in the Mountain State economy temporary, or is it growing for the long haul?

"We are very concerned about whether this is just a blip, or a long-term trend. But what I can say is, so far the evidence is good that we have bottomed out; we have started on our way up," said Steve Roberts, President, WV Chamber of Commerce.

The state's unemployment rate dropped a whole percentage point; and over 5-thousand people have gone back to work so far this year.

"As for West Virginia's long-term economic recovery, a lot of people say much of that will have to do with what kind of business friendly legislation comes out of the Capitol this coming legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.