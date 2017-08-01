West Virginia Economy Suddenly Growing Fast; But Will it Last?

It's no secret that more construction is going on in West Virginia; and there's been a sharp increase in coal production as well. For those two reasons and more, West Virginia has now recorded the second highest increase in gross domestic project of any state in the nation. With 3-percent growth in the Mountain State, only Texas ranks higher.

"And having a growing GDP means our economy is growing. It means we're going to be putting more people to work. It means we're going to have more tax revenue coming in, to pay for the things we need in this state," said Steve Roberts, President, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

And while big business is up, there is still concern the state economy is fragile. Some lawmakers want to create more opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs especially in communities that are rebuilding.

"At the state level, we need tax reform. We need to change the way that we tax small business, so they can be encouraged to create jobs," said Del. Joshua Higginbotham, (R) Putnam.

The lingering question remains: Is the current uptick in the Mountain State economy temporary, or is it growing for the long haul?

"We are very concerned about whether this is just a blip, or a long-term trend. But what I can say is, so far the evidence is good that we have bottomed out; we have started on our way up," said Steve Roberts, President, WV Chamber of Commerce.

The state's unemployment rate dropped a whole percentage point; and over 5-thousand people have gone back to work so far this year.

"As for West Virginia's long-term economic recovery, a lot of people say much of that will have to do with what kind of business friendly legislation comes out of the Capitol this coming legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.