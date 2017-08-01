Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey

SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions.

On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal.

When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet donkeys over the past three years.

Emert said he posted several “No Trespassing” and “Do Not Feed Animals” signs around the property and also placed a game camera in a field south of their house where the female donkeys are kept. Emert said his game camera took pictures of a man on his property on the early mornings of May 27 and June 4.

The pictures show the man placing a bag over one donkey’s head, then getting behind the donkey and placing his pelvis against the rear of the animal. Those pictures were turned over to the police.

Police were called out a second time. Joyce told police their game camera had captured more photos of the man on the early mornings of July 5 and July 6.

The photos show the man feeding the donkeys from bags that appeared to be bread bags. Then, again, the man can be seen getting behind the donkey and placing his pelvis against the animal’s rear, with his hand on his groin area.

The Whitakers said they found the bread bags discarded on their property near that area.

They turned the second round of photos over to police as well.

A third time, police were called out to the area. This time, police were able to catch the man in the act and arrest him. He is identified as Everett Lee Compton, 49, of Siloam Springs. Police say Compton is the same man identified in the photos from the previous incidents.

Compton is accused of 4 counts of Bestiality, a Class A Misdemeanor; 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing, a Class B Misdemeanor; and 5 counts of the Offense of Cruelty to Animals.