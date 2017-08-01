Police Investigate Animal Cruelty Case After Finding Puppies in Tote

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead.

Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love.

Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After receiving topnotch medical care there, KCHA will take over where police left off- providing one on one care for sweet Bluebell.

"We would like to thank Patrolman Cooper for his quick response and selfless actions. We are heartbroken over the loss of her litter mate, but thankful that Bluebell has been given a chance of life. Rest assured, she will receive nothing but compassionate care from here on out. When agencies work together, animals win", said Jessie Shafer, KCHA Director of Development.

There are security cameras in the area where the tote was found, and police will be reviewing them minute by minute.

If you have any information as to who could have left these dogs, please contact CPD.

Would you donate in Bluebell's honor? Please go to adoptcharleston.com/give.