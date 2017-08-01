Crews Battle House Fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue.

Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived.

There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze.

Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.