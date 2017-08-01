Justice Points Finger at Agencies Responsible for Sanctions

CHARLESTON- Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions.

Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing- Governor Justice says he's holding the responsible parties accountable in the wake of these sanctions.

For years state agencies and colleges have fallen further and further behind deadlines, and that finally caught up.

"No excuse that we can find for that, it is inexcusable, it causes problems. The oddity of it is that people who were late who aren't in higher education helped cause a problem for higher education. If you were in higher education and you were late- you caused your own problems," Governor Justice's Chief of Staff, Nick Casey, said in a press conference.

Now the U.S. Department of Education has told schools to come up with the money themselves for Pell grants and loans, which will be reimbursed by the federal government later. West Virginia has agreed to loan universities the money this year.

"We believe that we are able to handle that for the coming semester, so there will be no negative impact on the students, so we think we're fine. But remember this is a 5 year sanction we're under," Casey added.

But it wasn't just colleges submitting paperwork 10-20 weeks after the deadline, state agencies like the Public Defender Corporation, the Public Retirement Board and the School Building Authority were some of the worst offenders.

"If we discover in the investigation that they have a staffing problem, I don't make light of that- there may be things like that, that's why we're still investigating it. Does that make an excuse for it? No. But at least it gives us a reason to understand what happened so it doesn't happen again," Casey explained.

Governor Justice worries this will hurt West Virginia's chances of getting bonds or loans for some of his big projects. Casey is continuing an investigation into the audit problems. The Governor will decide someone around next Friday, whether the responsible parties should be fired, or if more staff members need to be added to struggling agencies.

Check out the full list of audit filing dates here:

?