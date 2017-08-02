Liquid-filled iPhone cases recalled after reports of chemical burns

Nearly 275,000 iPhone cases that contain glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
The company is asking consumers to return product to the store.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...
Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
According to the post, her mother was airlifted to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
