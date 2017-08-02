Fatality Confirmed After Accident Shuts Down I-64 Ramp Near Nitro

UPDATE: 8/2/2017 11:58 a.m.

Crews at the scene have confirmed that one person has died as a result of the accident near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge this morning.

Right now, it is unknown when exactly the accident occurred.

Officials say a vehicle collided with a guard rail which resulted in a fatality.

Their identity is not being released currently.

No other injuries have been confirmed.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on I-64 westbound near mile marker 45.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m.

One vehicle was involved.

We're told that officials are searching for a possible patient in the area.

The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.