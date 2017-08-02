Minneapolis school explosion collapses building

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS News) - Emergency responders are on scene at a building explosion and fire that authorities say killed at least one person at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday morning, CBS Minneapolis reports.

Helicopter footage shows flames and wreckage after in the middle section of the building. Crews are on the scene trying to control the blaze.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said that the cause of the explosion appears to have been related to natural gas. The department says people are trapped in the rubble.

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire - 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Allison Schmitz, whose child attends Minnehaha, tells CBS Minnesota's Mary McGuire that people were given 15 seconds to evacuate after a gas leak.