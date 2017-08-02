WV State Fire Marshall Arrest Suspect in Wayne County Arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The WV Fire Marshal has announced an arrest in connection to an arson that occurred near Kenova, WV in July 2017. Ward's bond has not been set at this time.

The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, Martin County deputies arrested James Z. Howard, 33, and Tea Jay "T.J." Luster, 26, both of Inez, in connection with the disturbance of Emily Howard's grave. James Howard is the grandson of Emily Howard, the woman whose grave was dug up. Howard and Luster are both charged with violating graves. ORIGINAL STORY: A woman's grave was unearthed after nearly 15 years. Emily Howard died in November 2002, but o...

An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing. Steward Butler entered the plea to the misdemeanors Monday in Cabell County Circuit Court. His trial was scheduled to start Tuesday. Sentencing is set for Sept. 25. He faces up to a year in jail on each count. Butler was accused of punching the men and shouting homophobic slurs at them in Huntington in April 2015. ...