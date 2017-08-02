WV State Fire Marshall Arrest Suspect in Wayne County Arson - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV State Fire Marshall Arrest Suspect in Wayne County Arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The WV Fire Marshal has announced an arrest in connection to an arson that occurred near Kenova, WV in July 2017.

Ward's bond has not been set at this time. 

    Wednesday, August 2 2017
