One person transported after being struck by train in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene after a person was hit by a train in Kanawha City today, according to dispatchers. The incident occurred near the 2300 block of Chesterfield Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. Dispatchers say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS responded to the incident. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved, and officials are searching for a patient in the area. The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update...

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near the Nitro exit at mile marker 45 after a crash. Dispatchers say that three vehicles are involved in total. Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries received as a result of the wreck, but advise that no injuries appear serious at this time. The Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ST. ALBANS (WOWK) - At least one person has been detained, and two others were injured after a pursuit led to a crash in St. Albans Tuesday. The pursuit was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Walnut Street in St. Albans. It is not clear what caused the pursuit, but the vehicle involved crash into another vehicle. One person was detained, and two people were injured as a result of the crash. The St. Albans Police Department responded to the pursuit. Walnut Street is shut down in St. ...