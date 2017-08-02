Man Arrested, Woman Wanted in Rash of Charleston Business Break-Ins

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning.

According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning.

Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck.

One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets of Charleston was apprehended and as been arraigned on multiple charges of felony breaking and entering. He is in jail on $30,000 bond.

A female suspect has been identified as Elizabeth Sayre, 21, and lives on the streets of Charleston and is wanted by police.

Sayre was identified by patrol officers who are familiar with her from recent theft-related crimes.