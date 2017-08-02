Man Arrested on DUI Charges in Cross Lanes Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after crashing into multiple vehicles in Cross Lanes Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an accident on the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a vehicle in the center turn lane near the Village Hill Apartments, continued to travel, jumped the curb into the parking lot of the apartment complex and struck a parked vehicle around 300 feet from where the original vehicle was struck.

Witnesses say that the driver was observed traveling down the center lane blowing its horn at a high rate of speed, which is when the driver struck the original.

Officers performed a sobriety test on the driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe and failed, blowing a .194 BAC.

Danny Johnson, 58, of Cross Lanes was arrested for DUI and is in jail on $3,000 bond.