Crews Investigate Vandalism at Arena Ahead of Trump Visit

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington.

The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message.

There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:21:07 GMT

