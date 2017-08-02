Deputies Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Woman

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a missing persons case in Floyd County.

According to a release, Raquel Renee Cain, 42, of Prestonsburg, is a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She is described as 5’6’’ and 145lbs. Reports state that Cain was last seen wearing a blouse and blue jeans.

Her last known location was in Floyd County. Cain could possibly be driving a 2013 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 976PHE.

If anyone has any information, contact the Kentucky State Police or local police agency.

This case remains under investigation by State Troopers at the Pikveville Post.