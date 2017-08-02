Subway and Elk Valley Library among the latest to reopen at the Crossings Mall

Businesses at the Crossings Mall are continuing to reopen.

Wednesday the Subway restaurant opened to the public for the first time in over a year.

The Elk Valley Branch of the library reopened this week as well.

More and more people are stopping by to see if their favorite stores are open.

Some businesses are still in the process of being renovated.

The Fuel Center at Kroger opened last week. The store itself is undergoing extensive remodeling and is expected to reopen later this month.

A manager at the Elkview Kmart said the goal is to open the store by September 1 with a grand opening set for the following weekend.

Only three businesses that were there before have opted not to reopen.