Fatal Collision In Floyd County Kentucky

Kentucky State Police/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Floyd County during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, July 31, 2017.

The preliminary investigation indicates that on July 31, 2017, Kentucky State Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson was patrolling US23 Northbound, in the Ivel Community of Floyd County, when he observed two motorcycles traveling Southbound on US23 in excess of 100mph.

The officer observed two motorcycles traveling Southbound on US23 in excess of 100mph. The driver of the 2008 Yamaha R-6 motorcycle turned onto KY 979 in an attempt to evade police.

Due to the high rate of speed, the officer self-terminated apprehensive action.

patrol, other motorists began flashing their headlights towards the police cruiser.

The officer continued on KY 979 where he located the motorcycle wreckage. Witnesses stated the motorcycle had passed them at a very high rate of speed.

The driver was identified as Mr. Millard Caleb Skeens of Shelbiana, KY.

Evidence at the scene indicated Skeens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.