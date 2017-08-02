List of School Start Dates Around our Area

(WOWK) - With summer winding down, and the start of school right around the corner (or already here), we have compiled a list of start dates for the counties across our Tri-State Area. If you see something that is inaccurate, please send us an email to news@wowktv.com.
WEST VIRGINIA
- Boone County - 8/17/2017
- Braxton County - 8/10/2017
- Cabell County - 8/10/2017
- Calhoun County - 8/14/2017
- Clay County - 8/17/2017
- Jackson County - 8/16/2017
- Kanawha County - 8/14/2017
- Lincoln County - 8/16/2017
- Logan County - 8/17/2017
- Mason County - 8/17/2017
- Mingo County - 8/17/2017
- Nicholas County - 8/21/2017
- Putnam County - 8/17/2017
- Roane County - 8/16/2017
- Wayne County - 8/24/2017
- Wirt County - 8/17/2017
- Wood County - 8/16/2017
KENTUCKY
- Boyd County - 8/9/2017
- Carter County - 8/10/2017
- Elliott County - 8/10/2017
- Floyd County - 8/7/2017
- Greenup County - 8/10/2017
- Johnson County - 8/3/2017
- Lawrence County - 8/2/2017
- Lewis County - 8/9/2017
- Martin County - 8/9/2017
- Pike County - 8/10/2017
OHIO
- Athens County - 8/16/2017
- Gallia County - 8/23/2017
- Jackson County - 8/16/2017
- Lawrence County - 8/23/2017
- Meigs County - 8/23/2017
- Scioto County - 8/23/2017
- Vinton County - 8/21/2017
