List of School Start Dates Around our Area

(WOWK) - With summer winding down, and the start of school right around the corner (or already here), we have compiled a list of start dates for the counties across our Tri-State Area. If you see something that is inaccurate, please send us an email to news@wowktv.com.

WEST VIRGINIA

Boone County - 8/17/2017

Braxton County - 8/10/2017

Cabell County - 8/10/2017

Calhoun County - 8/14/2017

Clay County - 8/17/2017

Jackson County - 8/16/2017

Kanawha County - 8/14/2017

Lincoln County - 8/16/2017

Logan County - 8/17/2017

Mason County - 8/17/2017

Mingo County - 8/17/2017

Nicholas County - 8/21/2017

Putnam County - 8/17/2017

Roane County - 8/16/2017

Wayne County - 8/24/2017

Wirt County - 8/17/2017

Wood County - 8/16/2017

KENTUCKY

Boyd County - 8/9/2017

Carter County - 8/10/2017

Elliott County - 8/10/2017

Floyd County - 8/7/2017

Greenup County - 8/10/2017

Johnson County - 8/3/2017

Lawrence County - 8/2/2017

Lewis County - 8/9/2017

Martin County - 8/9/2017

Pike County - 8/10/2017

OHIO

Athens County - 8/16/2017

Gallia County - 8/23/2017

Jackson County - 8/16/2017

Lawrence County - 8/23/2017

Meigs County - 8/23/2017

Scioto County - 8/23/2017

Vinton County - 8/21/2017

