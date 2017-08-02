List of School Start Dates Around our Area - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

List of School Start Dates Around our Area

(WOWK) - With summer winding down, and the start of school right around the corner (or already here), we have compiled a list of start dates for the counties across our Tri-State Area. If you see something that is inaccurate, please send us an email to news@wowktv.com.

WEST VIRGINIA

  • Boone County - 8/17/2017
  • Braxton County - 8/10/2017
  • Cabell County - 8/10/2017
  • Calhoun County - 8/14/2017
  • Clay County - 8/17/2017
  • Jackson County - 8/16/2017
  • Kanawha County - 8/14/2017
  • Lincoln County - 8/16/2017
  • Logan County - 8/17/2017
  • Mason County - 8/17/2017
  • Mingo County - 8/17/2017
  • Nicholas County - 8/21/2017
  • Putnam County - 8/17/2017
  • Roane County - 8/16/2017
  • Wayne County - 8/24/2017
  • Wirt County - 8/17/2017
  • Wood County - 8/16/2017

KENTUCKY

  • Boyd County - 8/9/2017
  • Carter County - 8/10/2017
  • Elliott County - 8/10/2017
  • Floyd County - 8/7/2017
  • Greenup County - 8/10/2017
  • Johnson County - 8/3/2017
  • Lawrence County - 8/2/2017
  • Lewis County - 8/9/2017
  • Martin County - 8/9/2017
  • Pike County - 8/10/2017

OHIO

  • Athens County - 8/16/2017
  • Gallia County - 8/23/2017
  • Jackson County - 8/16/2017
  • Lawrence County - 8/23/2017
  • Meigs County - 8/23/2017
  • Scioto County - 8/23/2017
  • Vinton County - 8/21/2017

If you see something that is inaccurate, please send us an email to news@wowktv.com.

