Victim's identity released in fatal Institute shooting

UPDATE: 8/3/2017 3:35 p.m.

A trooper with the West Virginia State Police tells 13 News that one person has died as a result of a shooting that occurred in Institute yesterday evening.

According to WVSP, Jamal Waller was identified as the victim on the incident that happened on the 500 block of Carver Street at roughly 9:15 p.m.

Troopers say the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

At this time, one person has been interviewed but no arrests have been made.

The West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute.

Dispatchers say that one person was shot, and one person has been detained.

The injuries received to the victim are unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha EMS, West Virginia State University Police, and Institute Fire responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.