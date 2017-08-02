Minor Struck By Vehicle On MacCorkle Avenue Near Memorial Hospit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Minor Struck By Vehicle On MacCorkle Avenue Near Memorial Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Shortly after 9:30, Metro Dispatch received a call that a pedestrian had been struck on MacCorkle Avenue near CAMC Memorial Hospital.

A minor on a bicycle was hit by a motor vehicle.

The patient walked himself to the emergency room of the CAMC Memorial Division with unknown injuries.

Charleston Police are currently investigating the driver under the suspicion of possible DUI.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

