50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers.

More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said.

Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year he had enough.

“People would kick me and call me names,” he said.”I really don’t tell people.”

His mother Tammy said she suspected he was being bullied after he came home one day with bumps and bruises. He told her he was bullied for being overweight.

“I was fire engine red mad,” she said. “He let them hit him, punch him, everything. He’s not the type to tell somebody.”

She said Phil told her about his thoughts of suicide. She turned to Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service for help.

“When Phil talked about committing suicide next year, Brent stepped in and wanted to help,” she said.

“I said, ‘Well get with me. I’ve got a bunch of big-hearted bikers that are good friends of mine,” said Warfield.

Warfield said he and other motorcycle enthusiasts have been working to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide.

“We’re coming together to say enough is enough,” he said.

The group of bikers met Phil and his parents for breakfast before heading to DeKalb Middle School Tuesday morning. Before taking off, the group said a prayer for Phil.

It’s a new beginning at a new school, and for that, Phil and his mom are thankful.

“Phil comes home every day smiling and he did not do that last year,” said Tammy.

United Motorcycle Enthusiasts is having a suicide awareness and teen bullying ride September 23.

If you are contemplating suicide or know someone who is, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “LOOKUP” to 494949. There are also resources on lookupindiana.org and remedylive.com.